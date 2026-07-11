Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.00.

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Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.76 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 30.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,628 shares of the company's stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,381 shares of the company's stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 255,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,168 shares of the company's stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,447,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 446,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,930,000 after buying an additional 70,288 shares during the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services NYSE: IFS is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company's core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

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