InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.410-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.0 million-$143.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.5 million. InterDigital also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.740-11.840 EPS.

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InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $31.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.07. 70,663 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,170. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.66.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital's payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $262,465.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,063.85. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,997 shares of company stock worth $6,672,454. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 879 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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