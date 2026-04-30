InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.740-11.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.1 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.410-1.600 EPS.

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InterDigital Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $33.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $348.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.07. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.66. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital's revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.80, for a total value of $2,166,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,123,363.20. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,997 shares of company stock worth $6,672,454 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $707,477,000 after acquiring an additional 854,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $143,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $127,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $54,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 73,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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