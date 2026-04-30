InterDigital Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

InterDigital NASDAQ: IDCC reported what executives described as a “very strong start” to 2026, with first-quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share coming in above the top end of the company’s guidance range. Management pointed to continued momentum in its licensing programs, ongoing enforcement activity, and progress in research and standards leadership as key drivers during the period.

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Quarterly results exceeded guidance, boosted by new licenses

Richard Brezski, InterDigital’s CFO, said total revenue for the quarter was $205 million, above the company’s guidance range of $194 million to $200 million. Brezski noted that total revenue included $64 million of catch-up revenue tied to new agreements.

Adjusted EBITDA was $112 million, above guidance of $101 million to $110 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 54%, which Brezski said was above the midpoint of guidance. GAAP diluted EPS was $2.14, exceeding the guided range of $1.61 to $1.86, and non-GAAP EPS was $2.57, above the midpoint of the company’s non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $2.39 to $2.68.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for the quarter was $567 million, up 13% year-over-year, according to President and CEO Liren Chen. Brezski said the quarter included a record $492 million of smartphone ARR.

Smartphone licensing: Xiaomi renewal lifts ARR and market coverage

Chen said InterDigital renewed its agreement with Xiaomi through bilateral negotiation. He described Xiaomi as the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Apple and Samsung, and said the renewal helped push annualized recurring revenue in the company’s smartphone program to a record $492 million.

With the Xiaomi renewal, Chen said InterDigital now has eight of the top 10 global smartphone manufacturers under license, covering approximately 85% of the market. He added that the “top three smartphone vendors” are licensed “through the end of the decade.”

On the call, Chen addressed the company’s longer-term smartphone ARR target, telling analysts InterDigital expects to pursue the remaining unlicensed customers and “provide periodic updates” as it adds customers.

Consumer electronics agreements and expanding portfolio

In consumer electronics, Chen said InterDigital completed a new license with LG Electronics at the start of the year through its joint TV licensing program with Sony. He also said the company renewed its license agreement with Sony, added a new agreement with Buffalo Americas, and signed additional agreements with a DTV manufacturer related to its video portfolio. Chen said these agreements were reached through bilateral negotiations.

Chen stated that the total contract value of agreements signed since 2021 is about $4.7 billion. Brezski said the long-term fixed-fee nature of many agreements provides “visibility into our business,” supports ongoing research investment, and helps the company pursue further growth across licensing programs.

Asked about licensing expense, Brezski said it rose significantly in the first quarter primarily because the consumer electronics agreement with LG included a “significant amount of catch-up revenue,” which carried associated revenue-sharing costs. He also noted an increase in enforcement costs year-over-year.

On contract structure, Brezski said the company’s experience has been that the largest customers in smartphones and consumer electronics “tend to prefer fixed fee agreements.” Chen later emphasized that historically the company’s largest customers prefer fixed-fee structures, while also discussing a hybrid model that includes guaranteed payments with upside if volumes exceed thresholds.

Enforcement updates: injunction wins cited in Disney and Transsion cases

Chen highlighted developments in the company’s video services program and enforcement activity during the quarter. He said a German court awarded InterDigital its “fourth injunction against Disney,” ruling that Disney infringed an InterDigital patent related to HEVC compression technology.

During Q&A, Chen said InterDigital launched a “multi-jurisdictional injunction and patent litigation process” against Disney in February of last year. He told analysts that, so far, courts in Brazil and Germany have decided on five patents, with InterDigital prevailing in each case. “Not only are [the] patent found to be infringed, the court has issued an injunction against them in each of the cases,” Chen said, calling the record “five out of five” an “extraordinary win.”

Chen said Disney’s responses have varied by case, with the company in some instances claiming it worked around issues and in other cases InterDigital working to enforce rulings. He added InterDigital has “half a dozen more patents coming to trial,” including matters in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in May, June, and July, and said U.S. cases are also pending.

Chen also described progress against smartphone maker Transsion, saying that in late March a court in Brazil issued an injunction after ruling Transsion infringed two 5G patents in suit and that InterDigital’s licensing offer was “fair and reasonable.” Chen said that combined with the Disney case, InterDigital has “six out of six wins” in recent injunction proceedings.

In addition, Chen said InterDigital launched a multi-jurisdictional enforcement action against TCL and Hisense, which he described as two of the world’s largest TV manufacturers. While emphasizing that InterDigital prefers to reach agreements via bilateral negotiation, Chen said the company will “vigorously pursue fair value” for its research and “defend the value of intellectual property.”

Research, standards leadership, and balance sheet actions

Chen pointed to ongoing standards activity and research initiatives, including the re-election of one of InterDigital’s top wireless engineers to a chair position within 3GPP, which he described as a standards body leading the development of 6G. Chen said 6G is expected to roll out in 2029 with wide commercial deployment in 2030. He also said InterDigital remains one of only three companies holding multiple chair positions in 3GPP, and that seven engineers and standards leads have been re-elected or appointed to new leadership positions since the start of the year, bringing the company’s total standards leadership roles to more than 110.

Among product and research efforts, Chen cited the launch of a Haptic Excellence Center in partnership with gaming company Razer to advance haptic technology as part of video experiences, as well as work on a new energy-efficient video streaming technology.

On the balance sheet, Brezski said cash from operations was $16 million, despite a $139 million increase in accounts receivable driven by cash due from new agreements. He said the company expects collections to support strong cash flow in the second quarter. Brezski also said InterDigital paid down $88 million of debt and returned $26 million to shareholders during the quarter, ending the period with more than $1 billion in cash and short-term investments. After additional repurchases in April, he said the company had $108 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

Regarding contract renewals, Brezski said InterDigital renewed roughly two-thirds or “maybe a little more” of the contracts that expired at the end of 2025, citing the Xiaomi renewal as a key component.

Looking ahead, Brezski guided second-quarter revenue from existing contracts to $139 million to $143 million, noting that any new agreements or enforcement outcomes would be additive. Based only on existing contracts, he projected adjusted EBITDA of $67 million to $73 million (about a 50% margin), diluted EPS of $0.80 to $0.97, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.41 to $1.60. Brezski said the company maintained its full-year guidance previously issued on its fourth-quarter earnings call.

About InterDigital NASDAQ: IDCC

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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