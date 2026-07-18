Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $4.38. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 29,697 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Interlink Electronics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Interlink Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Interlink Electronics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interlink Electronics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company's core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink's product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

Further Reading

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