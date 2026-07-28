Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $4.51. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 6,815 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.67.

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Interlink Electronics Stock Down 3.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million and a P/E ratio of -58.38.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Interlink Electronics had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Interlink Electronics by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 57,974 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Interlink Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interlink Electronics by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interlink Electronics by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company's core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink's product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

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