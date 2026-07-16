Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Given "Buy" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 2,670 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective points to a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICG. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,150 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,290 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,500 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,800 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,508.25.

Get ICG alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LON:ICG opened at GBX 1,887 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,798.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,775.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 166.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 49.28%.The company had revenue of GBX 103.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intermediate Capital Group

ICG LSE: ICG is a global alternative asset manager with $126bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intermediate Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intermediate Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Intermediate Capital Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here