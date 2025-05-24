International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.19. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

