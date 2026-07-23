International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $199.19 and last traded at $202.1610, with a volume of 2605970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.77.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.26 and a 200 day moving average of $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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