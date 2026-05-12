International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $220.47 and last traded at $221.0230, with a volume of 781888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.55.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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