International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation NYSE: IBM. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in International Business Machines stock on May 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3%

International Business Machines stock opened at $277.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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