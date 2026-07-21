International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $209.18 and last traded at $210.4370. Approximately 11,597,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,072,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.00.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $350.00 to $288.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $281.39.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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