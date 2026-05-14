International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 1.8% - Here's Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.96 and last traded at $218.4010. 5,624,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,981,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.64.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.07. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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