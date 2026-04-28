International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 2.2% - Here's Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.56 and last traded at $233.1170. 5,149,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,006,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.05.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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