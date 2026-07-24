International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 3.6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $216.10 and last traded at $214.1550. 10,500,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 8,193,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.65.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $293.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $263.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 36.58%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 8,955 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,261 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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