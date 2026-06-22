International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.6% Higher - Here's What Happened

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $253.31 and last traded at $252.9940. Approximately 8,819,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,189,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.10.
Key International Business Machines News
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM highlighted how its internal “client zero” AI initiative helped save $4.5 billion over three years, reinforcing the company’s ability to use AI to lower costs, improve productivity, and potentially boost margins. How IBM Saved $4.5 Billion Using AI
- Positive Sentiment: IBM and Wimbledon introduced new AI-powered fan experiences and modernized digital platforms for The Championships 2026, showing continued traction for IBM’s watsonx-based offerings and its ability to land visible, branded AI deployments. Wimbledon and IBM Introduce New AI-Powered Fan Experiences and Modernized Digital Platforms for The Championships 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame IBM as an emerging “AI value story,” suggesting investors are increasingly viewing the company as a cheaper way to gain exposure to enterprise AI than higher-priced pure plays. Is IBM NYSE: IBM Becoming An AI Value Story?
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded IBM to “Hold,” which may help stabilize sentiment even though it is not a strongly bullish call. Wall Street Zen Upgrades International Business Machines NYSE: IBM to "Hold"
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM is also being discussed in the context of rising AI adoption risks, with one article warning that greater use of AI agents can create future operational and security concerns for companies. Prediction: These 16 Words From IBM Will Prove to Be Prophetic About Artificial Intelligence's Future
- Neutral Sentiment: Another report says Canadian organizations may not be ready for the next era of business AI, underscoring IBM’s emphasis on governance and oversight, but it does not directly change IBM’s near-term financial outlook. Can Canadian Organizations Deliver in the Next Era of Business AI? IBM Finds Many May Not Be Ready
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary about IT-services stocks being sold off on AI fears could weigh on IBM sentiment, as investors worry that AI may disrupt traditional consulting and services revenue streams. Wall Street Just Sold Off These IT-Services Stocks on AI Fears. Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $268.51.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
Further Reading
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