International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.8% Higher - Here's Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $309.18 and last traded at $308.6750. 1,688,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,874,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

