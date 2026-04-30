International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 1.8% - Should You Buy?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $231.60 and last traded at $231.2320. Approximately 6,175,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,013,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.10.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.18.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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