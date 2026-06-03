International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded by Barclays to "Strong-Buy" Rating

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.17.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $329.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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