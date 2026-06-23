International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to "Overweight" Rating

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $291.00 price objective on the technology company's stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.61.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6%

International Business Machines stock opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.17. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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