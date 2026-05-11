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International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
International Consolidated Airlines Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated its buy rating on International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) and kept a GBX 460 target price, implying about 12.58% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have been mixed: RBC trimmed its target to GBX 465 with an outperform rating, UBS maintained a sell rating with a GBX 355 target, and Citigroup cut its target to GBX 600 while keeping a buy rating.
  • Shares of IAG opened at GBX 408.59, with the stock trading below its 52-week high of GBX 464.28 but above its 52-week low of GBX 297.20; MarketBeat says the consensus analyst view is Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 466.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 480 to GBX 465 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 355 target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 466.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 408.59 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 297.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 464.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 377.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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