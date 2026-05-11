International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 480 to GBX 465 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 355 target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 466.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 408.59 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 297.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 464.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 377.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

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