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International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 465 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
International Consolidated Airlines Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 480 to GBX 465, while keeping an outperform rating. The new target still implies about 13.11% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed: Citigroup trimmed its target to GBX 600 with a buy rating, while UBS maintained a sell rating and a GBX 355 target. Overall, MarketBeat shows an average rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 474.
  • IAG shares were up 6.8% and opened at GBX 411.10, with the stock trading below its 52-week high of GBX 464.28 but above its 52-week low of GBX 297.20. The company also has a market cap of £18.42 billion and a low current ratio of 0.70.
  • Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 480 to GBX 465 in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 355 target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 474.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 411.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 297.20 and a one year high of GBX 464.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.34.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

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Analyst Recommendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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