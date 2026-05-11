International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 465 at Royal Bank Of Canada

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 480 to GBX 465 in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 355 target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 474.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 411.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 297.20 and a one year high of GBX 464.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.34.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

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