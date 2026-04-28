International General Insurance (IGIC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7070 per share and revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, analysts expect International General Insurance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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International General Insurance Price Performance

International General Insurance stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,226. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.15. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 497.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. International General Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $28.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance NASDAQ: IGIC is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

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