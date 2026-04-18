International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Money Express from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

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International Money Express Stock Performance

IMXI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $147.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.95 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7,457.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc NASDAQ: IMXI is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

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