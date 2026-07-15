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International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
International Paper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • International Paper announced a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 5.1%.
  • The company’s dividend appears to be reasonably covered, with a 54.7% payout ratio; analysts expect it can still cover the annual dividend with a projected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
  • International Paper recently reported mixed quarterly results, missing earnings and revenue estimates, even though revenue rose 13.4% year over year. Wall Street currently rates the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $43.89.
  • Five stocks we like better than International Paper.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.International Paper's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.89.

View Our Latest Report on IP

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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