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International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given a C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
International Petroleum logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank initiated coverage with a C$38.00 price target on International Petroleum and kept a sector outperform rating, implying about 22% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain generally constructive: National Bank Financial set a C$45.00 target with a sector perform rating, while BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to outperform and assigned a C$43.00 target. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of C$38.25.
  • International Petroleum recently traded at C$31.09 and reported quarterly earnings of C$0.15 per share on C$240.53 million in revenue. The company operates oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Petroleum.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO - Get Free Report) has been given a C$38.00 price objective by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$45.00 price objective on International Petroleum and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Petroleum from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$38.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPCO

International Petroleum Price Performance

TSE:IPCO traded up C$0.68 on Friday, hitting C$31.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,798. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$20.74 and a 52 week high of C$39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.62.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. International Petroleum had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of C$240.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Petroleum will post 0.1677866 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France. It is based in Canada and derives revenue from the sales of gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of crude oil.

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