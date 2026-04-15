International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Research raised International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Pareto Securities raised International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 6,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $452,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,845,080.49. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,659.12. The trade was a 35.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,697 shares of company stock worth $4,459,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 963 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE INSW opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.67%.The company had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. International Seaways's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. International Seaways's payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc NYSE: INSW is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

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