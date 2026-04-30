International Seaways (INSW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $266.3020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.67%.The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of -0.23. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. International Seaways's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Seaways from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $149,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 206,745 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,974.65. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Debra Grillo sold 389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $29,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 1,185 shares in the company, valued at $90,379.95. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,697 shares of company stock worth $4,517,070. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc NYSE: INSW is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

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