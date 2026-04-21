International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH - Get Free Report) NYSE: THM dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.42. Approximately 60,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 86,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

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International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$894.80 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH - Get Free Report) NYSE: THM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in an advanced stage exploration project namely the Livengood Gold Project. It is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tolovana mining district within the Tintina gold belt. The project property consists of land leased from the Alaska mental health trust, a number of smaller private mineral leases, Alaska state mining claims purchased or located by the company and patented ground held by the company.

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