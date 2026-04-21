Free Trial
â†’ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
International Tower Hill Mines logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.2% to C$3.42 on Tuesday, with about 60,585 shares traded — roughly 30% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$894.8M, a negative P/E (-171) and reported C($0.02) EPS last quarter; analysts forecast roughly C($0.02) loss per share for the fiscal year.
  • International Tower Hill Mines is developing the advanced-stage Livengood Gold Project in Alaska, its primary asset located about 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH - Get Free Report) NYSE: THM dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.42. Approximately 60,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 86,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$894.80 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH - Get Free Report) NYSE: THM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in an advanced stage exploration project namely the Livengood Gold Project. It is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tolovana mining district within the Tintina gold belt. The project property consists of land leased from the Alaska mental health trust, a number of smaller private mineral leases, Alaska state mining claims purchased or located by the company and patented ground held by the company.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in International Tower Hill Mines Right Now?

Before you consider International Tower Hill Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Tower Hill Mines wasn't on the list.

While International Tower Hill Mines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines