Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 452 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the March 31st total of 223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get IIJIY alerts: Sign Up

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY remained flat at $33.80 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company had revenue of $557.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.72 million.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc OTCMKTS: IIJIY was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan's first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large‐scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high‐capacity leased lines. IIJ's network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Internet Initiative Japan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Internet Initiative Japan wasn't on the list.

While Internet Initiative Japan currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here