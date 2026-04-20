Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $33.7964. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $33.7964, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

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Internet Initiative Japan Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.72 million. Research analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc OTCMKTS: IIJIY was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan's first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large‐scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high‐capacity leased lines. IIJ's network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

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