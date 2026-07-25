Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Interparfums from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Interparfums alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 34.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company's stock.

Interparfums Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.13. Interparfums has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $128.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Interparfums will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interparfums, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interparfums wasn't on the list.

While Interparfums currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here