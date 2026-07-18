Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Interparfums logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Interparfums shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $124.95 and last changing hands at $123.23. The stock was up 0.4% on the day, with its 50-day average at $101.76 and 200-day average at $96.62.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00. Recent targets ranged from $85.00 at BWS Financial to $110.00 at TD Cowen.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $1.35 EPS versus estimates of $1.14, while revenue rose 1.8% year over year to $344.89 million. Interparfums also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 4.850.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.62 and traded as high as $124.95. Interparfums shares last traded at $123.23, with a volume of 218,430 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Stock Up 0.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,204 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company's stock.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Interparfums Right Now?

Before you consider Interparfums, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interparfums wasn't on the list.

While Interparfums currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines