Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.62 and traded as high as $124.95. Interparfums shares last traded at $123.23, with a volume of 218,430 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Stock Up 0.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,204 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company's stock.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Further Reading

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