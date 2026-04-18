Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Interparfums from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.67.

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Interparfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $98.83 on Friday. Interparfums has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 11.31%.Interparfums's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $1,820,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,066,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,178,357.82. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interparfums

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Interparfums by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,249 shares of the company's stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Interparfums by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,851 shares of the company's stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interparfums by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the company's stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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