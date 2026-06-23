Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $511.3548.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Evercore lowered their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the sale, the director owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,407,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,684,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,563,158 shares of the software maker's stock worth $675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 484,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $347.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.36. Intuit has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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