Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Vasant Prabhu Acquires 500 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Vasant Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.35. 9,743,034 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,786. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $302.36 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.25 and a 200 day moving average of $506.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,750 shares total in two recent transactions at about $309-$310 per share, a sign of insider confidence after the stock’s sharp decline. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,750 shares total in two recent transactions at about $309-$310 per share, a sign of insider confidence after the stock’s sharp decline. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-focused pieces argued that INTU remains a long-term value or growth idea, highlighting strong TurboTax demand, TurboTax Live growth, and continued AI-driven product expansion. Zacks article

Multiple analyst-focused pieces argued that INTU remains a long-term value or growth idea, highlighting strong TurboTax demand, TurboTax Live growth, and continued AI-driven product expansion. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks noted that one analyst still sees substantial upside despite the recent selloff, reinforcing the view that the market may be overly pessimistic on Intuit’s fundamentals. TipRanks article

TipRanks noted that one analyst still sees substantial upside despite the recent selloff, reinforcing the view that the market may be overly pessimistic on Intuit’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also framed Intuit as a “top value stock” and one of the week’s analyst favorites, which may help sentiment but does not add new company-specific catalysts. Zacks article

Recent coverage also framed Intuit as a “top value stock” and one of the week’s analyst favorites, which may help sentiment but does not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern appears to be centered on Intuit’s recent pricing issues and a reported 20% stock drop, which triggered shareholder and securities-fraud investigations. PR Newswire investigation notice

Investor concern appears to be centered on Intuit’s recent pricing issues and a reported 20% stock drop, which triggered shareholder and securities-fraud investigations. Negative Sentiment: Intuit also filed a notice for mass layoffs in California and Nevada, reinforcing the view that the company is restructuring aggressively while it pivots harder toward AI. AOL article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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