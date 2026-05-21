Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $406.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $558.00 to $406.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $443.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $582.32.

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Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $408.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.39. Intuit has a 1 year low of $342.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Article Title

Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Article Title

Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Article Title

Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Negative Sentiment: The company also trimmed TurboTax revenue guidance, raising concerns about slower growth in a key business line and fueling fears that AI disruption could pressure legacy tax-prep demand. Article Title

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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