Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.560-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.800-23.850 EPS.

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Intuit Trading Down 3.9%

Intuit stock traded down $15.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.70 and a 200 day moving average of $516.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 451 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 753 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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