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Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Intuit logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Intuit raised its Q4 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of 3.560-3.620 versus the consensus estimate of 2.840. It also projected revenue of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, above the $4.1 billion analyst estimate.
  • The company updated full-year FY 2026 EPS guidance to 23.800-23.850, signaling stronger-than-expected performance for the year.
  • INTU shares fell 3.9% on the news, trading at $383.93 amid elevated volume, despite the upbeat guidance update.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.560-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.800-23.850 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 3.9%

Intuit stock traded down $15.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.70 and a 200 day moving average of $516.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 451 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 753 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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