Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $986.43, Zacks reports. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,505. Intuit has a one year low of $342.11 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $410.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 451 shares of the software maker's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 753 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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