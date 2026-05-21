Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intuit traded as low as $321.93 and last traded at $311.4340, with a volume of 561672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.93.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $633.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $443.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $582.32.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $408.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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