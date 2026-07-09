Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $272.10, but opened at $260.63. Intuit shares last traded at $269.6070, with a volume of 492,727 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $318.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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