Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $399.71, but opened at $384.45. Intuit shares last traded at $387.4660, with a volume of 707,732 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $410.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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