Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Unloaded Rep. Rick W. Allen

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. NASDAQ: INTU. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intuit stock on June 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "LIVTR" account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

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Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $294.79 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Intuit over alleged securities-law violations during the period from Aug. 22, 2025 to May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines now approaching; this keeps legal overhang front and center for investors. Article Title

Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Intuit over alleged securities-law violations during the period from Aug. 22, 2025 to May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines now approaching; this keeps legal overhang front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary referenced sharp reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut TurboTax growth guidance, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth may be slowing and that expectations had been too high. Article Title

Analyst commentary referenced sharp reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut TurboTax growth guidance, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth may be slowing and that expectations had been too high. Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts from multiple firms suggest more legal follow-through is likely, which can weigh on the stock as investors assess potential costs, distraction, and reputational damage. Article Title

Additional investor alerts from multiple firms suggest more legal follow-through is likely, which can weigh on the stock as investors assess potential costs, distraction, and reputational damage. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Intuit still has strong cash generation and solid growth characteristics, which may help limit downside over time if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Intuit still has strong cash generation and solid growth characteristics, which may help limit downside over time if execution stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit also received a Zacks upgrade to Buy and broader bullish analyst coverage, but these positive views are being overshadowed in the near term by litigation risk and guidance concerns. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,621 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the software maker's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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