Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.800-23.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 22.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3 billion-$21.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.2 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 3.560-3.620 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 3.9%

INTU traded down $15.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.93. 5,187,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,266. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $410.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,018 shares of the software maker's stock worth $132,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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