Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,860,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,695,804. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 8,447 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $199,433.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 351,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,293,697.19. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,048,206 shares of company stock worth $24,782,839 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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