Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 11.4% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.8620. Approximately 2,162,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,471,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 16.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 359,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,191.30. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,389,716.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,176,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,831,698.46. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,046,210 shares of company stock valued at $22,238,410. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 76.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,247 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Machines wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Machines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here