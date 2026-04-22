Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $598.3636.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Intuitive Surgical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ISRG opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $427.84 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here