Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amy Ladd Sells 500 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) Director Amy Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,665. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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