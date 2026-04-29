Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $55,156.50 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) Director Amy Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.83. 2,056,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,665. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $476.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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