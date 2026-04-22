Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the company's current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $586.70.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $37.73 on Wednesday, hitting $489.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $427.84 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,222,579 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $563,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 131.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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